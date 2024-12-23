Reservation Policy Row: Amid Protest, MP Ruhullah Gets Intimation From CM's House
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Amid protest outside chief minister's official residence, Member of Parliament Aga Ruhullah said that a delegation of students will meet the chief Minister to put forth their demands.
Speaking with reporters at the protest site, Ruhullah said that he got an intimation from inside CM's house that a students delegation be sent that will meet the chief minister.
He said that they choose five students one each from central, south and north Kashmir, and one from Jammu and a female student to meet the chief minister
Ruhullah said that the delegation will put forth their demands and discuss the issue with the chief minister.“We will not move from here till students come out after meeting the chief minister,” he said, as per news agency KNO.
Meanwhile, PDP legislator Waheed ur Rehman Parra said that they want a time-bound revocation of the policy and that merit holders should not be made to suffer.
