United Nations (UN) Emergency Fund Allocates $6 Million To Support Refugees Fleeing Sudan In Egypt

The United Nations Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) has allocated $6 million to bolster the humanitarian response for refugees fleeing the conflict in Sudan and seeking protection in Egypt.

The Rapid Response CERF allocation will strengthen the UNs efforts in Egypt, complementing the delivery of life-saving support, including emergency food and cash assistance, water, sanitation, and hygiene services, as well as enhanced protection for refugees.

The ongoing conflict in Sudan, which escalated dramatically in April 2023, has resulted in the world's fastest-growing refugee crisis. Recent data from the Government of Egypt indicates that Egypt now hosts an estimated 1.2 million Sudanese making it the biggest recipient of Sudanese forced to flee the ongoing war.

“As the number of refugees continues to rise daily and winter approaches, their needs are increasing,” said

Elena Panova,

the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Egypt.“These CERF funds will provide additional assistance and protection to newly arrived refugees, addressing both their immediate and long-term needs.”

This marks CERF's second allocation for Sudanese refugees in Egypt. The first, announced in May 2023, provided $5 million to support emergency needs over six months. That funding helped UN agencies and partners directly assist 320,000 people, including refugees and host communities. It supported cash transfers, protection services, responses to gender-based violence, food security, shelter, and other critical areas.

