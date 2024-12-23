Federal Reserve Board Announces Approval Of Application By United Bankshares, Inc.
The Federal Reserve Board on Friday announced its approval of the application by United Bankshares, Inc., of Charleston, West Virginia, to acquire Piedmont Bancorp, Inc., and thereby indirectly acquire The Piedmont Bank, both of Peachtree Corners, Georgia.
The Board also gave its approval for United Bank, of Fairfax, Virginia, to merge with The Piedmont bank and establish and operate branches at The Piedmont Bank's locations.
