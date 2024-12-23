عربي


Federal Reserve Board Issues Enforcement Action With First Of Murphysboro Corp.

12/23/2024 4:52:42 AM

(MENAFN- The Federal Reserve)

The Federal Reserve Board on Tuesday announced the execution of the enforcement action listed below:

First of Murphysboro Corp., Murphysboro, Illinois
Cease and Desist Order dated November 25, 2024

Additional enforcement actions can be searched for here .

For media inquiries, please email [email protected] or call 202-452-2955.

The Federal Reserve

