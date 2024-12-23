Federal Reserve Board Announces Approval Of Application By The Bank Of Nova Scotia

(MENAFN- The Reserve)

The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced its approval of the application by The of Nova Scotia, Toronto, Canada, to acquire up to 14.99 percent of the shares of KeyCorp and thereby indirectly acquire an interest in KeyBank National Association, both of Cleveland, Ohio.

Attached is the Board's order relating to this action.

For inquiries, please email [email protected] or call 202-452-2955.