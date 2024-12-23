Federal Reserve Board Announces Approval Of Application By The Bank Of Nova Scotia
12/23/2024 4:52:41 AM
The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced its approval of the application by The bank of Nova Scotia, Toronto, Canada, to acquire up to 14.99 percent of the voting shares of KeyCorp and thereby indirectly acquire an interest in KeyBank National Association, both of Cleveland, Ohio.
