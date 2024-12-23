Federal Reserve Board Announces Approval Of Application By Southstate Corporation
The Federal Reserve Board on Friday announced its approval of the application by SouthState Corporation, Winter Haven, Florida, to merge with Independent bank Group, Inc., and thereby indirectly acquire Independent Bank, both of McKinney, Texas.
