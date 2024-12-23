عربي


Danske Bank Share Buy-Back Programme: Transactions In Week 51


12/23/2024 4:15:50 AM

Company announcement no. 56 2024



 Group Communications
Bernstorffsgade 40
DK-1577 København V
Tel. +45 45 14 00 00
23 December 2024

Danske bank share buy-back programme: Transactions in week 51

On 2 February 2024, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5.5 billion, with a maximum of 70 million shares, in the period from 5 February 2024 to 31 January 2025, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 2 2024.

The programme is being carried out under Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission's delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Rules.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 51:

Number
of shares 		VWAP
DKK 		Gross value
DKK
Accumulated, last announcement 24,842,951 201.8504 5,014,560,316
16/12/2024 27,000 205.9551 5,560,788
17/12/2024 150,000 203.3941 30,509,115
18/12/2024 165,317 203.5644 33,652,656
19/12/2024 235,000 200.9343 47,219,561
20/12/2024 288,472 196.0895 56,566,330
Total accumulated over week 51 865,789 200.4050 173,508,449
Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 25,708,740 201.8018 5,188,068,766

With the transactions stated above the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 2.98% of Danske Bank A/S' share capital.

We enclose share buy-back transaction data in detailed form of each transaction in accordance with the Commission's delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

Danske Bank

Contact: Stefan Singh Kailay, Group Press Officer, tel. +45 45 14 14 00

Attachments

  • Company announcement no 56 2024
  • Individual Transactions-Week 51

