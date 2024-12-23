Kabul Hails Saudi Decision To Resume Activities At Afghanistan Embassy

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Kabul: The Afghan foreign on Monday welcomed Saudi Arabia's decision to resume its operations in Kabul, more than three years after Riyadh withdrew its staff during the takeover of Afghanistan.

"We are optimistic about the possibility of strengthening relations and cooperation between Saudi Arabia and Afghanistan through the resumption of these activities," said Afghan foreign ministry spokesman Zia Ahmad in a statement.

"We will also be able to respond to the problems of Afghans residing in Saudi Arabia."

Riyadh had posted its decision to resume diplomatic operations in Kabul on social media platform X.

"Based on the desire of the government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to provide all services to the brotherly Afghan people, it has been decided to resume the activities of the mission of the Kingdom in Kabul starting on December 22," it said.

The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the level of Saudi representation in Kabul.

