Heimar Hf.: Financial Calendar 2025-2026
Date
12/23/2024 3:46:06 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Heimar hf. will publish its financial results according to the calendar below.
| Q4 2024 Results
| February 13, 2025
| General Meeting
| March 11, 2025
| Q1 earnings Preview
| May 12, 2025
| Q2 2025 Results
| August 20, 2025
| Q3 Earnings Preview
| October 22, 2025
| Preliminiary Financial Report
| February 5, 2026
| Q4 2025 Results
| March 4, 2026
| General Meeting
| March 26, 2026
Financial information will be published after market close.
For further information, please contact Halldór Benjamín Þorbergsson, CEO of Heimar hf., at +354 821 0001.
