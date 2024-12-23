عربي


Heimar Hf.: Financial Calendar 2025-2026


12/23/2024 3:46:06 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Heimar hf. will publish its financial results according to the calendar below.

Q4 2024 Results February 13, 2025
General Meeting March 11, 2025
Q1 earnings Preview May 12, 2025
Q2 2025 Results August 20, 2025
Q3 Earnings Preview October 22, 2025
Preliminiary Financial Report February 5, 2026
Q4 2025 Results March 4, 2026
General Meeting March 26, 2026


Financial information will be published after market close.

For further information, please contact Halldór Benjamín Þorbergsson, CEO of Heimar hf., at +354 821 0001.


