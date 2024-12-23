Shortening Market Is Expected To Reach A Value Of US$ 6,373.6 Million By 2030 CAGR 4.2%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global shortening size was valued at $4,250.0 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $6,373.6 Million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.2% from 2021 to 2030. In 2020, the vegetables segment accounted for significant revenue share in the market, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% throughout the forecast period. Europe is one of the prominent regions, which accounted for a sizeable share of the total market in 2020.The shortening market is expected to witness significant growth due to growth of the processed food industry, rise in disposable and change in lifestyle in consumers, and growing e-commerce sector.Request Sample Report:The global shortening market has witnessed significant growth over the years, and is expected to grow at a steady pace during the forecast period. This is attributed to increase in demand for animal and marine fats and oils from the foodservice sector and rise in use of lard in the baking industry as bread spreads. In addition, the animal source has expanded rapidly as a result of increased demand from downstream industries such as biodiesel, food, oleo chemical, and pet food. Consumers in developing regions, such as Asia-Pacific, prefer lard over butter in baked goods, thus driving the shortening market trends.Shortening fat is utilized in most mixtures and batters, to provide the baked item a fresh and brittle texture. Shortening fat can be made from either animal fat or vegetable oil, but shortening made from mostly or completely hydrogenated vegetable oil is more common nowadays. The shortening fat is used in the wider application of the food industry such as ice-creams, dried noodles, and other functional food items for better taste and longer shelf-life in the market.Buy Now and Get Discount:According to the shortening market analysis, the market is segmented into source, application, sales channel, and region. Depending on source, the market is divided into vegetables and animal. Based on applications, bakery products, confectionery products, snacks & savory products, and others. By sales channel, it is fragmented into direct and indirect sales. Region wise, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.The major players in the market are Cargill Incorporated, Premium Vegetable Oils Sdn Bhd, Bunge North America, Inc, Fediol, Namchow Chemical Industrial Co., Ltd, Wilmar International Ltd, Fuji Oil Co., Ltd, Associated British Foods plc, Ventura Foods, and J.M. Smucker Company.Purchase Enquiry:Trending Reports:Global Vitamins MarketGlobal Macadamia MarketAbout Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

