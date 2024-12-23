Gold Prices Rebound Amidst Dollar Weakness and Treasury Yield Decline

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Gold prices bounced back on Friday, ending a six-day losing streak. The precious metal gained strength as the dollar weakened and Treasury yields fell during trading hours. February gold futures closed up 1.42% at $2,645.10 per troy ounce on the Comex division of the New York Mercantile Exchange. Despite this uptick, gold still recorded a weekly loss of 0.94%.



The saw the recent selloff as overdone, prompting a recovery in gold prices. However, ANZ Research noted that it will take time for the market to adjust to the Reserve' apparent shift in interest rates. The precious metal benefited from the lower-than-expected U.S. Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index, a key inflation measure closely watched by the Fed.



Gold's performance is often inversely related to the dollar and Treasury yields. As these assets weakened, gold became more attractive to investors. The PCE data release provided additional support for gold prices, as it suggested potentially less aggressive monetary tightening by the Fed.





Despite Friday's gains, gold faces headwind from lowered expectations for Fed rate cuts in the coming year. As of 3:20 PM Eastern Time, market predictions showed an 89.3% chance of the Fed maintaining current rates in January. The probability of a 25 basis point cut, which could boost gold prices, stood at just 10.7%.



The precious metal market continues to navigate a complex economic landscape. Investors are weighing factors such as inflation data, central bank policies, and global economic conditions. Gold's role as a hedge against inflation and economic uncertainty remains a key consideration for market participants.



As the year draws to a close, the gold market reflects the broader economic narrative of 2024. It highlights the delicate balance between inflationary pressures, monetary policy decisions, and market expectations. The coming weeks may provide further clarity on gold's trajectory as investors reassess their positions and strategies for the new year.







