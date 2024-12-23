Trump denies claims that Elon Musk holds excessive influence over his administration

(MENAFN) US President-elect Donald dismissed claims that Elon Musk holds excessive influence over his administration, especially after Musk’s role in blocking a Congressional budget bill last week. Speaking at the Turning Point USA's annual AmericaFest event in Phoenix, Arizona, Trump called the suggestion that he had "ceded the presidency" to Musk a "hoax" created by his opponents. Trump humorously added, "No, he’s not going to be president... He wasn’t born in this country," referencing Musk's South African birth and the constitutional requirement that only natural-born citizens can serve as president.



Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, is ineligible for the presidency due to his birthplace. His involvement in the budget negotiations, which helped prevent an emergency spending measure, led to a last-minute scramble in Congress to avert a government shutdown. Despite some criticism from both Democrats and Republicans, Trump pointed out that he and Musk share common objectives. He also highlighted Musk’s recent appointment to head the proposed Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), a non-governmental advisory commission focused on reducing federal spending.



The collaboration between Trump and Musk has fueled speculation about potential tensions, particularly as Musk’s growing influence has led some to jokingly refer to him as "President Musk." Despite this, Trump emphasized that their partnership was driven by shared goals to streamline government operations and reduce the federal budget.



While some critics have raised concerns about Musk's prominence in the political landscape, Trump has continued to defend his relationship with the tech billionaire, insisting that it is part of a broader strategy to usher in what he described as a "golden age of America."

