Repurchase Of Loomis' Shares During The Fourth Quarter 2024 Completed


12/23/2024 3:01:21 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Loomis AB has through the repurchase program that was resolved and communicated on October 28, 2024, repurchased 590,100 shares. Loomis AB's holding of own shares thereby amounts to 2,514,653 shares, corresponding to 3.54 percent of the outstanding shares in the company. The total number of shares in Loomis AB, including the company's own shares, amounts to 71,000,000.

For information about transactions in the repurchase program, please see:
.

This press release is also available on the company's website, .

For more information, please contact:

Jenny Boström
Head of Sustainability and IR
[email protected]
+46 79 006 45 92

SOURCE Loomis AB

PR Newswire

