Sam Altman discusses Elon Musk's criticism, AI regulation views

(MENAFN) Sam Altman, CEO and co-founder of OpenAI, addressed Elon Musk's ongoing criticism of him and shared his perspective on how regulations should be structured around artificial intelligence (AI) development.



In an appearance on The Free Press's "Honestly with Bari Weiss" podcast, released Thursday, Altman was asked why Musk has publicly attacked him over AI safety concerns and filed a lawsuit to prevent OpenAI from adopting a capped for-profit model after it was originally founded as a non-profit.



Musk, who co-founded OpenAI, severed ties with the organization in 2018 after failing to convince its leadership to place him in charge of a for-profit version of the company or to merge it with Tesla. Weiss pointed out that Musk has compared Altman to the "Littlefinger" character from Game of Thrones and expressed distrust in Altman’s ability to lead a company that controls the world’s most advanced AI.



Altman responded, stating, "I think it's because he wants the most powerful AI in the world to be controlled by him. And, again, I've seen Elon’s attacks on many others, many of my friends — everyone has their time under his spotlight. But this seems like standard behavior from him."

