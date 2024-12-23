Three People Killed In Russian Strikes On Kherson Region Over 24 Hrs

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces targeted 28 settlements in Kherson region over the past day, resulting in three deaths and one injury.
This was reported on Telegram by Oleksandr Prokudin, Chief of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, as per Ukrinform.
According to Prokudin, the settlements affected by enemy fire and airstrikes included: Kachkarivka, Beryslav, Bilozerka, Dudchany, Antonivka, Prydniprovsk, Sadove, Novoraisk, Burhunka, Vesele, Zmiivka, Zolota Balka, Kizomys, Respublikanets, Novooleksiivka, Novotiahynka, Novooleksandrivka, Lvove, Olhivka, Poniativka, Monastyrske, Mykolaivka, Mykhailivka, Tokarivka, Tiahynka, Ivanivka, and the city of Kherson.
"Russian forces struck residential areas, damaging eight private houses, a gas pipeline, a store, and private vehicles. Due to the Russian aggression, three people were killed, and one person was injured," Prokudin emphasized.
Previously, on December 22, a 30-year-old man was killed in Beryslav, Kherson region, as a result of a Russian drone attack, Ukrinform reported.
