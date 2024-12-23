General Staff Reports 234 Combat Clashes On Frontline, Vremivka Sector Hottest Spot

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, December 22, a total of 234 combat clashes between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and the Russian invaders were recorded on the frontline.

This was reported by the General Staff of the of Ukraine on Faceboo regarding the situation at of 8:00 on Monday, December 23, as per Ukrinform.

Yesterday, Russians launched a missile strike using one missile on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, as well as 15 airstrikes, dropping 29 guided aerial bombs.

Additionally, the enemy carried out over 4,200 shelling attacks, including 151 from multiple rocket launch systems, and used 2,053 kamikaze drones.

The Russian forces launched airstrikes, including in the areas of Shcherbynivka, Toretsk, Katerynivka, Kostiantynivka, Novodmytrivka, Andriivka, and Dachne.

Over the past day, rocket and artillery forces of the Ukrainian Defense Forces hit two clusters of enemy personnel, one radio-electronic warfare station, a munitions depot, a UAV depot, and four other important Russian targets.

In the Kharkiv sector , the enemy attempted seven assaults on the Ukrainian positions near Hoptivka, Hlyboke, Vysoka Yaruha, Buhruvatka, and Starytsia.

In the Kupiansk sector , seven Russian attacks were recorded. Ukraine's Defense Forces repelled assault actions near Kucherivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Bohuslavka, Zahryzove, and Nova Krystynivka.

In the Lyman sector , the Russian forces launched 36 attacks, attempting to break through the Ukrainian defenses near Zelenyi Hai, Novoserhiivka, Novoiehorivka, Hrekivka, Makiivka, Nadiia, Ivanivka, Terny, Toretsk, Hryhorivka, and towards Druzheliubivka, Dibrova, and Serebrianka.

In the Siversk sector , as many as12 combat clashes occurred near Bilohorivka, Verkhniokamianske, Ivano-Dariivka, and Vyimka. For the assault on Verkhniokamianske, the Russian forces used armored vehicles, buggies, and motorcycles.

In the Kramatorsk sector , the Russian invaders attacked seven times in the areas of Vasiukivka, Chasiv Yar, and Stupochky.

In the Toretsk sector , the enemy carried out seven attacks in the areas of Toretsk and Druzhba.

In the Pokrovsk sector , the Ukrainian defenders repelled 37 Russian assault and offensive actions near Lysivka, Sukha Balka, Promin, Zelene, Ukrainka, Dachenske, Shevchenko, Novoukrainka, Pokrovsk, Novovasylivka, Novoielyzavetivka, and Novoolenivka. The Russian forces used armored vehicles for breakthrough attempts near Zelene, Dachenske, Shevchenko, Novoielyzavetivka, and Novoolenivka. Russians were unsuccessful and continue to accumulate forces in the sector.

In the Kurakhove sector , the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 30 attacks. The Russian troops attempted to advance in the areas of Sontsivka, Stari Terny, Kurakhove, Yasenove, Dachne, and towards Andriivka. Fighting continues in the urban area of Kurakhove.

In the Vremivka sector , the enemy launched 44 assaults in the areas of Velyka Novosilka, Kostiantynopilske, Yantarne, Uspenivka, Rozlyv, Rozdolne, Novosilka, Blahodatne, Vremivka, and towards Bahatyr. The Ukrainian troops destroyed a Russian tank and two armored vehicles, while three tanks and one armored vehicle were damaged.

In the Orikhiv sector , the enemy attacked once in the area of Novoandriivka.

In the Prydniprovsk sector, the Russian invaders attempted four times to dislodge the Ukrainian units from their positions, but got strong rebuff and suffered losses.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors , no signs of enemy offensive groupings formation have been spotted.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy regions , Russians have been actively using artillery and strike UAVs from their territory against Ukrainian settlements.

The operation in Russia's Kursk region continues. Over the past day, the Ukrainian defenders repelled 27 Russian attacks in the sector. The enemy carried out 440 shelling attacks.

As reported by Ukrinform, the total combat losses of Russian forces in Ukraine from February 24, 2022, to December 23, 2024, amount to about 776,090 personnel, with 1,990 casualties reported over the past day.