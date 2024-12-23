عربي


Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Visits Serbia

12/23/2024 2:09:41 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has embarked on a business trip to the Republic of Serbia, Azernews reports, citing the Foreign Ministry.

The Ministry noted that during the visit, Minister Bayramov will deliver a speech at the Ambassadors' conference of the Republic of Serbia. This important diplomatic event will provide a platform for discussing bilateral relations and regional cooperation between Azerbaijan and Serbia.

Additionally, Minister Bayramov is scheduled to meet with Serbian Foreign Minister Marko Djuric, among other high-level officials.

MENAFN23122024000195011045ID1109022630


AzerNews

