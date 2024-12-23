Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Visits Serbia
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has embarked on a
business trip to the Republic of Serbia, Azernews
reports, citing the Foreign Ministry.
The Ministry noted that during the visit, Minister Bayramov will
deliver a speech at the Ambassadors' conference of the Republic of
Serbia. This important diplomatic event will provide a platform for
discussing bilateral relations and regional cooperation between
Azerbaijan and Serbia.
Additionally, Minister Bayramov is scheduled to meet with
Serbian Foreign Minister Marko Djuric, among other high-level
officials.
