Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Visits Serbia

Azerbaijani Foreign Jeyhun Bayramov has embarked on a business trip to the Republic of Serbia, Azernews reports, citing the Foreign Ministry.

The noted that during the visit, Minister Bayramov will deliver a speech at the Ambassadors' of the Republic of Serbia. This important event will provide a for discussing bilateral relations and regional cooperation between Azerbaijan and Serbia.

Additionally, Minister Bayramov is scheduled to meet with Serbian Foreign Minister Marko Djuric, among other high-level officials.