Japan, S. Korea Fms Vow Close Communication Amid Recent Situation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Dec 23 (KUNA) -- Japanese Foreign Takeshi Iwaya and his South Korean counterpart Cho Tae-yul agreed Monday that both will continue close communication, with Cho explaining the recent situation in his country, Japan's Foreign said.

During their 20-minute phone talks, Iwaya and Cho also confirmed to proceed with preparations for exchange programs and other initiatives for the 60th anniversary of the normalization of the Japan-South Korea relations next year, the ministry said in a press release.

In addition, the two ministers reaffirmed the importance of the close coordination between Japan and South Korea, as well as their trilateral cooperation involving the US, including on policies toward North Korea, even in the face of various complicating situations.

Their talks came after South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol Yoon was impeached on December 14 over his short-lived martial law declaration on December 3.

During the telephone conversation with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba last week, South Korea's Acting President Han Duck-soo confirmed that developing Tokyo-Seoul relations remains unchanged amid the current strategic environment. (end)

