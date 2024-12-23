(MENAFN- The Rio Times) President-elect Donald has reignited a controversial proposal to designate Mexican drug cartels as foreign organizations (FTOs). This move, if implemented, could reshape U.S.-Mexico relations and alter the landscape of drug enforcement.



Trump's plan stems from growing concerns over drug-related deaths in America, particularly the fentanyl crisis . In 2021, over 70,000 Americans died from synthetic opioid overdoses, mostly attributed to fentanyl from Mexico. This staggering figure underscores the urgency of addressing drug trafficking.



The FTO designatio would arm prosecutors with additional legal tools. It would allow the use of anti-terrorism statutes against cartel members, potentially leading to steeper penalties. The designation would also ban foreign citizens associated with these organizations from entering the U.S.







However, this approach faces significant challenges. Mexico strongly opposes the idea, viewing it as a violation of national sovereignty. Critics argue it could strain bilateral cooperation in combating drug trafficking and potentially lead cartels to adopt more extreme tactics.



The debate highlights the complex nature of the drug trade. While the U.S. focuses on supply-side interventions, Mexican officials argue that addressing drug demand in the U.S. should take priority.



Trump's proposal, while controversial, has gained traction beyond his administration. The current U.S. government is also considering the FTO designation for Mexican drug cartels, indicating a shift in policy thinking.



Drug Cartels as Terrorists: Trump's Bold Plan Resurfaces

MENAFN23122024007421016031ID1109022573