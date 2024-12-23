Visit Of Foreign Secretary Shri Vikram Misri To Mauritius (December 20-22, 2024)

(MENAFN- APO Group)

Foreign Secretary of India, Shri Vikram Misri, paid his first official visit to Mauritius on 20-22 December 2024. The visit follows the congratulatory phone call by Prime Shri Narendra Modi to the Prime Minister of Mauritius H.E Dr Navinchandra Ramgoolam on 11 November, 2024 immediately after his electoral victory in the parliamentary in Mauritius.

During the visit, Foreign Secretary called on the President, H.E Mr. Dharambeer Gokhool, the Prime Minister, H.E Dr Navinchandra Ramgoolam, the Deputy Prime Minister, H.E Mr Paul Berenger and the Foreign Minister of Mauritius, H.E Dhananjay Ramful and met key Mauritian leaders and officials.

In his meeting with Prime Minister of Mauritius, Foreign Secretary congratulated PM Ramgoolam on his recent electoral victory and reiterated the invitation of Prime Minister Modi to PM Ramgoolam to visit India. Both sides discussed the entire gamut of bilateral relations and Foreign Secretary sought guidance to further strengthen the special and close partnership between the two countries. Foreign Secretary conveyed India's continued commitment to the development, progress, and prosperity of Mauritius.

Foreign Secretary visited Aapravasi Ghat, a poignant landmark, reflecting age-old connections between India and Mauritius. He also had the opportunity to witness ongoing projects being developed by India in Mauritius including the Civil Service College and an Area Health Centre in Cap Malheureux among other projects.

The visit is part of continued high-level engagements and reflects the importance India attaches to its relations with Mauritius. In line with our Neighbourhood First, Vision Sagar, Africa Forward policies, and our commitment to the Global South, the visit reaffirmed the continued commitment from both sides to deepen the multi-dimensional bilateral partnership for the prosperity and development of both countries and the larger Indian Ocean Region.

