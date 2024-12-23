USPA Names Kharlan Greatest Ukrainian Athlete
Date
12/23/2024 1:09:14 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Sports Press Association (USPA) has named Olga Kharlan, a fencer, as the greatest Ukrainian athlete of all time.
This was announced on the official USPA website , as reported by Ukrinform.
It is noted that Kharlan won a Gold medal in the team competition at the Olympic Games in Paris, as well as a bronze medal in the individual event. With six Olympic medals in total, Kharlan has become the most decorated Ukrainian athlete in the history of the Games.
Over 100 USPA members participated in the voting.
Read also: Ukraine
's star fencer Kharlan auctions off Olympic saber raising UAH 10M
for Army
As reported by Ukrinform, Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk defeated Britain's Tyson Fury for the second time.
MENAFN23122024000193011044ID1109022477
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.