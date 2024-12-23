USPA Names Kharlan Greatest Ukrainian Athlete

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Sports Press Association (USPA) has named Olga Kharlan, a fencer, as the greatest Ukrainian of all time.

This was announced on the official USPA website , as reported by Ukrinform.

It is noted that Kharlan won a medal in the team competition at the Olympic Games in Paris, as well as a bronze medal in the individual event. With six Olympic medals in total, Kharlan has become the most decorated Ukrainian athlete in the history of the Games.

Over 100 USPA members participated in the voting.

