(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Operators from the 8th Regiment of Ukraine's Special Operations Forces (SOF) have eliminated 77 North Korean military personnel in Russia's Kursk region over the past three days.

This was reported on Telegram by the SOF of the of Ukraine, according to Ukrinform.

"In Kursk region, SOF operators killed 77 and wounded over 40 North Korean within three days using a single crew," the statement reads.

Additionally, the Ukrainian defenders destroyed 12 enemy vehicles, three buggies, and one armored fighting vehicle (AFV).

As reported by Ukrinform, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, a total of 207 combat engagements were recorded on the frontline over the past day.