Israeli Delegation Explores Ceasefire Deal In Doha Talks

An Israeli delegation is holding discussions with Qatari
mediators in Doha, seeking a potential agreement for a ceasefire in
the Gaza Strip and the release of hostages held by Hamas.
the negotiations are being conducted discreetly, with sources
indicating that the Israeli side remains cautiously optimistic
despite "weak chances" of finalizing a deal.
In November 2023, a humanitarian truce brokered by Egypt and
Qatar temporarily halted hostilities, leading to the release of 110
hostages. However, the ceasefire collapsed by December 1, and
fighting resumed in the Gaza Strip. Efforts to restore calm have
been ongoing since August, involving key mediators like Qatar, the
United States, and Egypt, though no agreement has yet been
reached.
