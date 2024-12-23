عربي


Israeli Delegation Explores Ceasefire Deal In Doha Talks

12/23/2024 12:08:59 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) An Israeli delegation is holding discussions with Qatari mediators in Doha, seeking a potential agreement for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the release of hostages held by Hamas.

According to Azernews , citing Al Arabiya TV, the negotiations are being conducted discreetly, with sources indicating that the Israeli side remains cautiously optimistic despite "weak chances" of finalizing a deal.

In November 2023, a humanitarian truce brokered by Egypt and Qatar temporarily halted hostilities, leading to the release of 110 hostages. However, the ceasefire collapsed by December 1, and fighting resumed in the Gaza Strip. Efforts to restore calm have been ongoing since August, involving key mediators like Qatar, the United States, and Egypt, though no agreement has yet been reached.

