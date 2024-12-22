Justice Minister, US Ambassador Discuss Cooperation

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - of Justice Bassam Talhouni on Sunday met with US Ambassador to Jordan Yael Lambert to discuss boosting cooperation in the and judicial sectors.

The two officials explored ways to enhance cooperation to serve the interests of the two countries, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Talhouni stressed the deep and historical relations and the importance of continued cooperation, commending US support for Jordan's justice sector through projects funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

Lambert also noted the deep and strong relations and the "fruitful" coordination on various issues, expressing hope to further enhance cooperation.