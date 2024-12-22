Kobble Launches Platform To Address Costly Tech Challenges In Australia's Financial Sector

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Kobble Logo Green

Kobble's embedded finance enables Australian banks and fintech to launch new products fast, driving innovation without costly overhauls.

- Andrew LyMELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, December 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to McKinsey & Company, large IT projects average 45% over budget and 7% over time while delivering 56% less value than predicted. These failures have cost Australia's financial sector hundreds of millions annually, stalling growth for established institutions and emerging fintech.Recognising the urgency of modernising without the risks of costly overhauls, Kobble, a modern Embedded Finance Platform, has launched to empower financial businesses to innovate quickly, efficiently, and confidently. Kobble's seamless, integration-first approach enables retailers, financial institutions, and fintech companies to build and expand product portfolios without the extensive disruptions and expenses of traditional technology overhauls.While large financial institutions need help with legacy systems, smaller fintech and startups face resource limitations and technical complexities. Ambitious projects often falter across the industry, wasting significant time and investment and leaving businesses unable to meet growing customer demands."We've seen firsthand how innovation efforts can derail due to complexity, cost blowouts, or disruptions to existing operations," said Shane Chanel, CEO of Kobble. "At Kobble, we've taken a different approach. Instead of replacing infrastructure, we've built our platform to complement and integrate with what businesses already have. This enables our customers to launch new products or add embedded financial services without expensive overhauls."Empowering Both Big Players and InnovatorsKobble is tailored to meet the needs of Australia's diverse financial sector:- For established institutions: Modernise and reduce costs by seamlessly enhancing existing systems without disruptive replacements.For retailers, fintech companies, and innovators: Access enterprise-grade technology to scale products faster, enabling growth and levelling the playing field.Kobble's Modular Platform: A Scalable Solution for Financial InnovationKobble offers a suite of tools that empower financial businesses to deliver innovative products:- Card Issuance: Issue cards instantly to Apple and Google wallets directly from the web.- Digital Wallets: Build multi-functional wallets for payments and financial management.- Fraud and Transaction Monitoring: Ensure compliance and protect customers with advanced security tools.- Embedded Financial Services: Offer personal financial management, round-up savings, and other investment solutions.- White-Labeled Apps: Deploy fully branded financial solutions to market quickly and efficiently.What Sets Kobble Apart?Kobble's unique value lies in its modular, API-driven platform that eliminates complexity and accelerates time-to-market. Key differentiators include:- Launch Faster with Pre-Built Workflows: Accelerate time-to-market with ready-to-use modules for - no lengthy custom builds needed.Simplify Operations with Modular Solutions: Access everything in a single platform, including white-labelled apps, card issuing, KYC, payments, and more-all designed to integrate with existing systems.- Built-In Regulatory & Compliance Reporting: Meet stringent regulatory standards effortlessly with built-in security and compliance tools, allowing businesses to focus on innovation without added complexity.Why the Financial Sector Can't Afford to WaitIn recent years, the costs of failed IT projects and abandoned initiatives in Australia have collectively exceeded hundreds of millions of dollars. Such failures waste financial resources and erode customer trust and competitiveness, particularly for smaller players striving to disrupt the market.With consumer expectations for digital-first experiences soaring and fintech competition intensifying, businesses that fail to innovate risk falling behind. Kobble ensures its customers can innovate quickly and confidently, integrating seamlessly with existing systems to eliminate complexity and reduce risk."Imagine a mid-sized fintech aiming to introduce a new multi-currency wallet feature," Chanel explained. "With Kobble's technology, they can launch this product fast without overhauling their existing systems, saving both time and resources while delivering real value to their customers."About KobbleKobble is a modular fintech infrastructure platform that empowers businesses to launch financial products rapidly and drive growth. From card issuance and digital wallets to onboarding and transaction monitoring, Kobble provides seamless solutions that integrate with existing systems. As a Mastercard Principal Issuer and AUSTRAC-regulated provider, Kobble offers the flexibility, speed, and innovation needed to meet evolving customer demands. For banks, fintech companies, or retailers, Kobble simplifies financial product development, making it faster and more cost-effective to build and scale.Kobble is now partnering with forward-thinking financial leaders, get in touch to learn how Kobble can transform your business.

Andrew Ly

Kobble

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.