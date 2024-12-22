BEIJING, Dec. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report org on China's annual Central Economic Work Conference:

From China's annual Central Economic Work held last week, one can see clear targets and detect the continuity in the rationale behind the country's economic roadmap for 2025. The tasks listed at the conference are in line with China's development needs in the current phase, and can to a degree respond to the external risks.

2025 Chinese economy: robust capacity in coping with pressure and risks

Firstly, the meeting urged efforts to vigorously boost consumption, a top-of-agenda task. Expanding domestic demand is not only a long-term priority for China, but also a coping strategy for the tougher challenges faced in exports. China's efforts to stimulate consumption mainly fall into two categories. For one, enabling its citizens to have more to spend, by means of increasing income and alleviating burdens of low- and middle-income groups, and enabling more to enter the middle-income bracket; meanwhile, China will continue to diversify consumption scenarios, such as the debut economy, ice and snow economy and silver economy, for consumers to spend their disposable income.

Secondly, China is determined to let scientific and technological innovation drive the building of a modern industrial system, serving as a compass for China's industrial economy development. In 2025, China is going to invest more in technological innovation, and strengthen studies in basic sciences and key core technologies, to drive industrial innovation, and furthermore achieve high standards in sci-tech self-reliance and strength.

Thirdly, China will maintain its high-level opening-up, and keep foreign trade and foreign investment stable. The size, quality and good reputation of China's business with the world have been ever-growing, and that's because the goal of China is to "make the cake bigger," not "steal others' shares of cake," let alone "seize the whole cake." To that end, China has improved the quality of its exports, explored new investment models, and made more countries stakeholders along the global value chain; meanwhile, it has also been ameliorating its market-access policies, and bettering the treatment of foreign-invested companies, so that more countries can benefit from the Chinese market. By November, China has removed all market access restrictions for foreign investors in the manufacturing sector, and service sectors including telecommunication and medical care are also opening their doors wider at a stable pace.

China shows great willingness to open up to the world, and boasts a good many partners; at the same time, the country's economy has a solid foundation with many advantages, strong resilience and great potential, which means it possesses robust capacity in coping with pressure and risks.

