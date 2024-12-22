(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Co-Authors Announce FEMpower Book: Transformational Stories of Women Thriving Against All Odds

FORT WORTH, TX, TX, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Co-Authors Announce FEMpower Book: Transformational Stories of Women Thriving Against All Odds, a compilation of transformational stories to help women and girls find their inner power and transform their lives beyond any circumstance.The authors used Dr. Elayna Fernández 's powerful S.T.O.R.Y. System to share painful events and experiences that they turned into power to make a difference in the world today.Some of the chapters and cho-authors featured in this book, which is slated to be published in early 2025, are:* How to Find Strength For Every Struggle and Season In Motherhood, by Mirella AceboMirella Acebo, a best-selling author, and certified Life Coach, has been a women's ministry leader and teacher for over 10 years, helping women grow in faith and God-confidence. As the Life Coach Mom, she supports Christian moms through the emotional ups and downs of motherhood.“I hope readers feel seen, encouraged, and reminded that they're not alone in life. So many people, especially moms, feel isolated and overwhelmed. With the pressure to appear perfect and the loneliness that social media can bring, it's easy to forget we're not meant to do life alone,” she says about her chapter.“With so many voices telling women what they can't do, these stories show what's possible when courage triumphs over fear. This book offers hope, inspiration, and practical wisdom to help women tackle their own challenges. It reminds us that no matter the odds, we have the power to rise, rewrite our stories, and create meaningful change-not just for ourselves, but for those around us. Transformation is possible for everyone,” she says about the FEMpower book.Learn more at mirellaacebo.* One Tool to End the Stigma of Hair Loss, by Stephanie L. AndersonStephanie Anderson, DPC, MPC, BSM, trichologist, global speaker, and author. She has been featured on NBC, ABC, CBS, Fox News, and more. As an advocate for alopecia awareness, her mission is to educate and foster empathy, and empowerment.“Many people, especially women, face daily pressures that can have a damaging impact on their self-esteem and mental well-being. I aim to shine a light on how we can shift cultural perceptions, foster a sense of empowerment for those affected by hair loss, and ignite a deeper empathy and understanding in those without hair loss, leading them to actively participate in this very intentional and needed movement that normalizes the conversation around this often-overlooked issue,” she says about her chapter."This book serves as a very important testament to the resilience, strength, and empowerment of a distinctive group of women in a time when women are navigating unprecedented challenges. As we continue to face societal pressures and pervasive stigmas, this book unites women in solidarity, reminding us that vulnerability and strength coexist. The narratives within FEMpower are a call to arms for anyone feeling isolated or marginalized, illustrating that together, we can forge empowering narratives that not only celebrate our differences but also empower us to thrive wholeheartedly,” she said of the book.To learn more, visit StephanieLAnderson and follow her @trinitylacewigs.*How to have extraordinary impact: One TABLE at a Time, by Zoe-Ann Hayden BartlettZoe-Ann Bartlett Founder of Intentional Table, International TEDx Speaker, author, and curator of transformative stories, is passionate about partnering with influential brands, leaders, and filmmakers who want to give a voice to stories that ignite positive change.“Readers will be inspired to use a remarkable tool that nearly everyone has and few are using to strengthen relationships and help build community. I share real-life examples and teach the T.A.B.L.E. framework, demonstrating how ordinary people can have extraordinary impact, one table at a time,” she says of her chapter.“As women, our voices, experiences, and stories must be told. We must speak so that those with no voice can find strength and healing. Together, we can ignite causes that lift each other up,” she says of the FEMpower book.To learn more about Zoe, visit intentionaltable and follow her @intentionaltable*How to Protect People with Disabilities from Partnership Abuse, by Shāna BouttéShāna Boutté, MA, IMC, MLC, Award-winning public speaker, author, and licensed coach, is a mindful-based mental health expert with over 20 years of experience supporting individuals with disabilities. With more than 13 disabilities including autism, she's a certified advocate for human rights and disability law.“My chapter is important because when we look at all forms of abuse, 100% of women with disabilities are abused in some way, and reportedly, 76% of men with disabilities are abused. They are more dependent on others for basic needs and survival, which puts them at risk, and they are physically more fragile, making them easy targets for people with poor intentions,” says Boutté about her chapter.“Strong women stand with and for other women. This book is a showcase of the sisterhood of strangers who met and grew together for a common cause, and we extend this same invitation to our readers,” she says of the FEMpower book.Learn more at shanaboutte.*Suicide Prevention: How to Be a SAFE Person for And S.A.V.E. Lives, by Elayna FernándezDr. Elayna Fernández Founder of the Positive MOM®, best-selling author, award-winning storyteller, and globally acclaimed speaker and media personality. She helps impact-centered leaders craft, tell, and use their stories to empower people to break cycles, find peace, and feel whole.“Suicide is the second leading cause of death for children, adolescents, and young adults worldwide. As suicide survivors and people living with suicidal thoughts, we feel unsafe with people who truly love us because the words they use turn out to be harmful when they mean to be helpful. It's not easy to share my lived experiences, but the more I talk about suicide in my keynotes, interviews, blog posts, books, and in the work I do with others as an advocate, the more it helps us shed the shame, lose the jarring judgment, and shatter the stigma of suicide. My goal is to share how to use sensitive, proactive, and respectful suicide language so we can become safe people to those who struggle, and to make it easier for them to access support when needed,” she shared about her chapter.“While this book is a collection of stories of overcoming insurmountable odds, it is also a collection of tools and strategies to empower, equip, and encourage women and girls and those who support them. As we expanded the speeches we presented at the United Nations , we shared more vulnerable details and actionable steps to contribute to the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) . I am grateful for the opportunity to both lead and be part of this initiative and for the heart and effort my co-authors put into each word,” she says of the FEMpower book.Learn more at thepositivemom/ef and @thepositivemom.*3 Steps To Your PATH to Thrive, by Britt Ivy BoiceBritt Ivy Boice,“The Courage Coach”, Founder of Heartlife Foundation, an award-winning television host, bestselling author, philanthropist, and speaker. Britt empowers women who have ended a pregnancy to bravely live with hope and purpose through her program, PATH2Thrive.“The key takeaway from my chapter is a sense of hope-showing that healing is possible. Readers will find straightforward advice on how to find emotional support and ultimately move forward with a renewed sense of peace and empowerment. My chapter brings attention to the emotional aftermath of ending a pregnancy and the adverse effects - something that rarely gets mentioned. Now more than ever, it's crucial to have compassionate conversations about the real, lived experiences of women,” she says of her chapter.“FEMpower is important because it fosters a collective, empathetic understanding of the various struggles that women face in today's world. It offers diverse stories and experiences, reminding readers that they are not alone in their journeys, and encouraging open conversations about sensitive issues. The book provides a platform for women's voices and experiences to be heard in a way that is supportive, nonjudgmental, and healing, she says of the book.Learn more at BrittIvy/Path-2-Thrive*3 Reasons to Celebrate Your Scars and Live the Best Version of Yourself, by Dr. Jiyoung JungDr. Jiyoung Jung, The CEO of Central Park Dental, is an award-winning dentist and educator who has been named Best Dentist by D Magazine in Dallas and featured on ABC, NBC, FOX, CBS, and stages such as TEDx and the United Nations.“Everyone has to go through hardship in their lives and live with scars. However, everyone has a different way to live with them. I really want people to celebrate scars by giving them new meanings and live the best version of themselves,” she says of her chapter.“Despite all brokenness, we can still find life, beauty, and love,” she says about why the book is important today.Learn more at centralparkdental and follow @doctorjjung.*Our Voices: Shape Optimal Healthcare Journeys through Advocacy, by Lidia MolinaraFounder of Take Care with Meds podcast and speaker at TEDx and the United Nations, Lidia Molinara, is an award-winning clinical pharmacist leader and certified geriatric practitioner. She champions patient engagement and empowerment to protect against medical errors and medication mishaps.“Now more than ever the healthcare system is in chaos with shortages, technology changes, financial strains, and healthcare misinformation is causing preventable harm and errors. Learn the best way to navigate the healthcare system to avoid preventable errors by learning the 3 key principles to protect yourself and your loved ones,” she shares about her chapter.“It's an educational tool that is life-saving as it empowers us to be vigilant,” she says of FEMpower.Learn more at lidiamolinara and follow her @lidiamolinara.*How to Transform Your Timid Team Members into Confident Powerhouses, by Mary OttmanTEDx Speaker, Author, and Professional Leadership Speaker, Mary Ottman is an award-winning executive leader, certified leadership coach, and champion for your professional success. Mary provides corporate leadership talks and workshops that help aspiring and mid-level managers become unstoppable high-performance leaders.“Employees are facing rising levels of uncertainty due to potential layoffs, the economy, and other factors. The key is to help managers become Confident, Purposeful, and Productive Leaders. I hope my "From the Trailer Park to the Pentagon" story encourages readers to believe they have the power within themselves right now to accomplish their goals, even if they do not feel ready yet. I hope they are inspired to embrace their strengths and also seek opportunities that challenge them to move outside their comfort zone,” she says about her chapter.“FEMpower is important because it is written by real women who have successfully overcome difficult challenges. The book creates a collective of women who offer helping hands to other women going through similar situations. With topics ranging from health crises, abuse, disabilities, lack of confidence, and mental health challenges, there are helpful ideas for every woman,” she says of the book.To learn more, visit maryottmanspeaks and follow her @themaryottman.*Create S.P.A.C.E.: 5 Steps to Transform Workplaces for Women's Empowerment, by Carmen Paredes2X TEDx Speaker and Lifetime Presidential Award Recipient, Carmen Paredes is an award-winning keynote speaker and leadership transformation expert. With over 20 years of experience, she helps organizations grow profits and impact by teaching their leaders the principles of exceptional leadership.“Despite advancements, women still face significant underrepresentation in leadership roles, and this disparity is even more pronounced for women of color, particularly Latinas. Readers will gain a deep understanding of the persistent gap in leadership positions for women, especially Latinas, and the actionable steps to address these inequities. My framework provides a practical model for transforming workplaces into environments where women can thrive. I combine my personal story and the statistical evidence to inspire and empower readers to advocate for and implement changes that create an inclusive, supportive workplace culture,” she says of her chapter.“This book is vital as it addresses a spectrum of challenges that women and girls face across different aspects of life, both professional and personal. In a world where gender disparities still exist, providing a comprehensive resource that empowers women and girls to navigate these challenges is crucial for fostering endurance, promoting equality, and enabling women to achieve their fullest potential in all areas of life. This book acts as a catalyst for discussion and action, encouraging readers to confront and overcome the barriers they encounter,” she says of the FEMpower book.Learn more at ExceptionalLeadershipSolutions/keynote-speaker and follow @iamcarmenparedes*How to Create Happiness Through the Social Influences of Mental Health, by Dr. Julie RadlauerA leading expert on the social influences of mental health, Dr. Julie Radlauer is the best-selling author of“CONNECT - 100 Ways to Create Happiness in Your Life.” An international keynote speaker, featured on TEDx, she speaks about creating equitable mental health practices.“We are experiencing a global mental health crisis and a loneliness epidemic. Our worlds have become increasingly connected but sadly more disconnected than ever. The main takeaway from the chapter is that we have the ability to address our own mental health through our everyday actions. I share this information through personal stories and research so that people understand why it is important as well as how to actually make those changes. It's important to me to share research in a way that is digestible and actionable. It's important for children, families, organizations, systems, and communities to all recognize the role they play in creating a more socially connected community,” she said of her chapter.“This book is important today because it's addressing an important need impacting women and girls around the world. Women and girls comprise half of the population but influence the entire population as mothers, grandmothers, sisters, wives, and daughters. Understanding how women and girls experience the world differently just based on gender is useful when looking to create a more equitable society,” she says of FEMpower.Learn more at collectivelyus and follow @collectively_us.Each of these inspiring women was a keynote speaker at the Empowering Women and Girls to Thrive Summit at the United Nations and honored with the President's Volunteer Service Award to recognize their commitment to making an impact in the lives of women and girls in the United States and worldwide.As you read each chapter, you will gain insights and find tools you can use in your own life to face challenges, embrace opportunities, and choose your own destiny.To order FEMpower and read these brave stories from bold women, connect with the authors.

