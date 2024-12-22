Guyana President Warns, ‘Management Shakeup’ If Guysuco Fails To Meet Production Targets

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) GEORGETOWN, Guyana, (DPI) – Recognising the challenges faced by the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuco), president Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali has issued a stern warning to the company's management that achieving production targets is non-negotiable.

Speaking with journalists during 'In the Seat' live streaming show on Saturday evening, the head of state expressed his commitment to accountability on pressing matters, including the under-performance of the sugar industry.

The has injected significant investments to revive the sector. However, due to neglect by the previous administration from 2015-2020, the factories have become inefficient and are impacting sugar production negatively.

President Ali said he is aware of these challenges and management have been made aware of their under-performance. However, failure to meet specific targets will result in decisive managerial actions.

“We sat down with them [and] they brought together an investment plan that is needed to keep the factory efficient. We have supported that investment plan [and] I have made it very clear that if the target for 2025 (first and second crop target) is not met, then heads will roll,” president Ali stressed.

Additionally, the government will be sourcing technical support where necessary to improve production outputs.

The sugar industry, an important pillar of Guyana's economy, suffered grave neglect and deterioration due to the inept policies of the previous coalition administration to shutter four sugar estates in 2017.

This move led to some 7,000 sugar workers losing their jobs, causing great economic hardships on individuals and communities, particularly in East Berbice-Corentyne.

Before its closure, the Rose Hall Estate employed some 2,500 workers. Other workers were affected by the closures of the Blairmont and Albion Estates.

As part of its efforts to modernise the sugar industry, the government has injected billions to mechanise certain aspects of production and improve facilities to increase production output. At present, packaging plants are being constructed in Albion and Blairmont to improve value-added products.

During a previous episode of In the Seat, President Ali noted that efforts to revitalise the industry comes at a high cost and cannot be considered solely a financial product, but as an economic solution for families.

The government earmarked a whopping $6 billion in the national budget this year, as part of its efforts to improve the production and operational efficiency of the sugar industry.

