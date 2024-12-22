Chennai Weather Forecast And AQI Today On December 23, 2024: Warm Start At 23.68 °C., Find Out The Complete Weather Forecast
Date
12/22/2024 9:01:03 PM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Chennai Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Chennai recorded 27.19 °C on December 23, 2024. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 23.68 °C and 28.27 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 68% with a wind speed of 68 km/h. The sky appears to be Clouds, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 06:27 AM and will set at 05:48 PM
Chennai AQI Today:As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 0.0, which indicates . Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.
Looking ahead to tomorrow, Tuesday, December 24, 2024, Chennai is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 23.67 °C and a maximum of 27.13 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 76%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD's forecast.
Today's weather brings a clouds sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.
Weather prediction in Chennai for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.
Chennai Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:
DateTemperature (°C)Sky
| December 24, 2024
| 27.19
| Few clouds
| December 25, 2024
| 27.13
| Broken clouds
| December 26, 2024
| 27.82
| Light rain
| December 27, 2024
| 27.57
| Moderate rain
| December 28, 2024
| 27.48
| Light rain
| December 29, 2024
| 27.56
| Overcast clouds
| December 30, 2024
| 27.25
| Light rain
Weather in other cities on December 23, 2024
Also Read
CityTemperature (°C)Sky
| Mumbai
| 24.5 °C
| Broken clouds
| Kolkata
| 22.18 °C
| Few clouds
| Chennai
| 27.19 °C
| Few clouds
| Bengaluru
| 24.26 °C
| Light rain
| Hyderabad
| 24.94 °C
| Broken clouds
| Ahmedabad
| 23.55 °C
| Sky is clear
| Delhi
| 17.87 °C
| Light rain
| Chennai Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 22, 2024: Warm start at 24.76 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast This is an AI-generated live blog/story and has not been edited by Livemint staff.
MENAFN22122024007365015876ID1109022068
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.