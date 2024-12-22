Global Digital Transformation Market To Reach $3248.34 Billion By 2028 With A Growth Rate Of 18.2%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Digital Transformation Global Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports-for a limited time only!

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company's Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports-limited time only!

What Is the Projected Market Size and Growth Rate of the Global Digital Transformation Market?

Over recent years, the digital transformation market size has seen exponential growth and this trend is expected to continue. The market value is projected to increase from $1382.64 billion in 2023 to $1666.84 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 20.6%. This rise during the historical period can be largely attributed to strong economic growth in emerging markets, growing adoption of digital transformation in healthcare, increase in data volume generation, and increasing adoption of 5g networks.

What Is Expected to Drive the Growth of the Global Digital Transformation Market?

Over the next few years, the digital transformation market size is set to see rapid growth. It is projected to reach $3248.34 billion in 2028, with a CAGR of 18.2%. This growth in the forecast period can be tied to factors such as increasing availability of mobile devices, government initiatives, increasing internet penetration, increasing spending on marketing and advertising activities by enterprises, and increasing demand for industrial automation. These combined create a propitious environment for the digital transformation market.

A sample report for further information can be accessed here:

Key trends to watch for in the forecast period include artificial intelligence capabilities, digital transformation series, creative networks, product launches, internet of things IoT, startups in big data and analytics, and strategic partnerships and collaborations. Moreover, the adoption of machine learning and artificial intelligence presents a powerful driving force for the growth of the digital transformation market.

Digital transformation provides traditional businesses with a range of solutions including cloud computing, big data & analytics, data management, and other advanced features like artificial intelligence and machine learning. These help optimize business operations, reducing operational efforts and increasing efficiency. This has led to increased usage of digital solutions among various sectors such as healthcare, banking, transportation, manufacturing, and many others. For instance, according to a report by Cloudmantra, a technology services company based in India, the use of machine learning in the Indian manufacturing industry has increased manufacturing capacity by up to 20% while reducing material usage by 4% in 2021.

The full report can be found here:

Which Companies Are Leading the Digital Transformation Market?

Key industry players in the digital transformation market include Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Accenture PLC, Adobe Systems Inc, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Capgemini, Salesforce, Dell EMC, Shanghai Electric Group Co., Ltd., Chongqing Changan Automobile Co., Ltd., Hakuna Matata, and others.

What Are the Key Market Segments in the Digital Transformation Industry?

The digital transformation market covered in this report can be segmented as follows:

- By Technology: Cloud Computing, Big Data and Analytics, Artificial intelligence AI, Internet Of Things IoT, Blockchain And Other Technologies

- By Deployment: Cloud, On-Premises

- By Organization: Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises SMEs

- By End Users: BFSI, Healthcare, Telecom and IT, Automotive, Retail and Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Government, Others

How Is The Digital Transformation Market Distributed Across Regions?

In 2023, North America was the largest region in the digital transformation market. However, in the forecast period, Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region. The report covers the digital transformation market across the territories of Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Explore New Trends in Digital Transformation:

The increasing capabilities of artificial intelligence AI are a key trend emerging in the digital transformation market. AI, including such features as machine learning, natural language processing NLP, data labeling platforms, and predictive analytics, is an ever-mounting force behind digital transformation.

For instance, IBM, a US-based company that produces and sells computer hardware and software, as well as providing cloud computing and data analytics services, launched hybrid cloud and AI capabilities in May 2021. These features help businesses and organizations accelerate their digital transformations, enabling them to return to work more intelligently and create strategic ecosystems that drive improved business results.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Digital X-ray Devices Global Market Report 2024: Ukraine-Russia War



Digital Therapeutics Global Market Report 2024



Digital Pathology Global Market Report 2024



About The Business Research Company

Learn More About The Business Research Company. With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: ttps://

Americas: +1 3156230293

Asia: +44 2071930708

Europe: +44 2071930708

Email us at ...

Follow us on:

LinkedIn:

YouTube: Y

Global Market Model:



Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.