Putin: No Need To Scare Anyone With Third World War Talk
Date
12/22/2024 3:09:59 PM
Russian President Vladimir Putin commented on escalating global
tensions, emphasizing the need for balance in addressing conflicts,
Azernews reports.
Speaking with journalist Pavel Zarubin, Putin rejected
fear-mongering over a potential third world war, saying, "There's
no need to scare anyone."
Putin also acknowledged growing dangers and accused Russia's
opponents of heightening tensions deliberately. "It that's what
they want let them escalate further. We will always respond to any
challenge," he said.
