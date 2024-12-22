Putin: No Need To Scare Anyone With Third World War Talk

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Russian President Vladimir commented on escalating global tensions, emphasizing the need for balance in addressing conflicts, Azernews reports.

Speaking with journalist Pavel Zarubin, Putin rejected fear-mongering over a potential third world war, saying, "There's no need to scare anyone."

Putin also acknowledged growing dangers and accused Russia's opponents of heightening tensions deliberately. "It that's what they want let them escalate further. We will always respond to any challenge," he said.