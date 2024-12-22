Biden Signs Government Funding Bill, Averts Shutdown
Date
12/22/2024 3:09:58 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
US President Joe Biden signed a government funding bill into law
on Saturday, successfully averting a potential government shutdown,
Azernews reports.
“This agreement represents a compromise, which means neither
side got everything it wanted,” Biden stated. The legislation
ensures federal operations are funded through March 14, allocating
$100 billion for disaster aid and $10 billion for agricultural
assistance.
The bill notably excludes President-elect Donald Trump's demand
for a debt ceiling extension. However, Biden emphasized its
significance:“But it rejects the accelerated pathway to a tax cut
for billionaires that Republicans sought, and it ensures the
government can continue to operate at full capacity. That's good
news for the American people, especially as families gather to
celebrate this holiday season.”
The funding bill passed with strong bipartisan support, gaining
366 votes in the House and 85 in the Senate. Senate Majority Leader
Chuck Schumer reassured:“There will be no government
shutdown.”
The weeks leading up to the bill's approval were fraught with
political tension. Trump, along with ally Elon Musk, had opposed an
earlier bipartisan deal, advocating for a debt ceiling increase-a
demand ultimately excluded from the final legislation.
House Speaker Mike Johnson called the outcome a“good outcome
for the country,” adding that Trump was“certainly happy about this
outcome.” Johnson navigated the process by securing bipartisan
support, avoiding Trump's debt limit demands.
As lawmakers prepare for a new Congress, the bill's passage ends
a turbulent period in Washington, while setting the stage for an
anticipated debate over the debt ceiling.
MENAFN22122024000195011045ID1109021818
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.