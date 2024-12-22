Biden Signs Government Funding Bill, Averts Shutdown

(MENAFN- AzerNews) US President Joe Biden signed a funding bill into law on Saturday, successfully averting a potential government shutdown, Azernews reports.

“This agreement represents a compromise, which means neither side got everything it wanted,” Biden stated. The legislation ensures operations are funded through March 14, allocating $100 billion for disaster aid and $10 billion for agricultural assistance.

The bill notably excludes President-elect Donald Trump's demand for a debt ceiling extension. However, Biden emphasized its significance:“But it rejects the accelerated pathway to a tax cut for billionaires that Republicans sought, and it ensures the government can continue to operate at full capacity. That's good news for the American people, especially as families gather to celebrate this holiday season.”

The funding bill passed with strong bipartisan support, gaining 366 votes in the House and 85 in the Senate. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer reassured:“There will be no government shutdown.”

The weeks leading up to the bill's approval were fraught with political tension. Trump, along with ally Elon Musk, had opposed an earlier bipartisan deal, advocating for a debt ceiling increase-a demand ultimately excluded from the final legislation.

House Speaker Mike Johnson called the outcome a“good outcome for the country,” adding that Trump was“certainly happy about this outcome.” Johnson navigated the process by securing bipartisan support, avoiding Trump's debt limit demands.

As lawmakers prepare for a new Congress, the bill's passage ends a turbulent period in Washington, while setting the stage for an anticipated debate over the debt ceiling.