Forum Of Religious Figures Participants Honor National Leaders In Baku

12/22/2024 3:09:57 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On December 22, participants of the Forum of Religious Figures of Azerbaijan, held under the theme "Actual Issues of Religious Enlightenment: Tradition, Experience and Perspectives," paid their respects at the Alley of Honor in Baku, Azernews reports.

According to the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations, the Forum participants laid a wreath at the grave of Heydar Aliyev, the National Leader and architect of modern independent Azerbaijan, honoring his memory with deep respect.

They also commemorated Zarifa Aliyeva, an esteemed ophthalmologist and the lifelong companion of Heydar Aliyev. Fresh flowers were laid at her grave in tribute to her contributions and legacy.

