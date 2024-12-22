Forum Of Religious Figures Participants Honor National Leaders In Baku
12/22/2024 3:09:57 PM
On December 22, participants of the Forum of Religious Figures
of Azerbaijan, held under the theme "Actual Issues of Religious
Enlightenment: Tradition, Experience and Perspectives," paid their
respects at the Alley of Honor in Baku, Azernews
reports.
According to the State Committee for Work with Religious
Organizations, the Forum participants laid a wreath at the grave of
Heydar Aliyev, the National Leader and architect of modern
independent Azerbaijan, honoring his memory with deep respect.
They also commemorated Zarifa Aliyeva, an esteemed
ophthalmologist and the lifelong companion of Heydar Aliyev. Fresh
flowers were laid at her grave in tribute to her contributions and
legacy.
