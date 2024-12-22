Russians Attack Nikopol District, Man Wounded
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Today, the Russian army attacked Nikopol district ten times. A man was wounded, there are destructions.
The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak wrote about this on facebook , Ukrinform reports.
“During the day, Nikopol region experienced ten enemy attacks. The Russians attacked the area with kamikaze drones and heavy artillery. A 35-year-old man was injured during the shelling in Nikopol. He has a mine-blast trauma and shrapnel wound,” he wrote.
Doctors provided the victim with the necessary assistance. He will recover at home.
The roof and floor of one of the city's religious institutions were damaged.
Russians also attacked Marhanetska and Chervonohryhorivska communities. A private house, an outbuilding, and a gas pipeline were damaged.
Earlier it was reported that three people, including a 16-year-old boy, were injured in yesterday's shelling of Nikopol region.
