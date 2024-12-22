Trump Says Putin Wants To Meet Him ASAP
12/22/2024 3:09:29 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) U.S. President-elect Donald trump said Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin told him he wants to have a meeting with him as soon as possible.
Trump spoke at a rally in Arizona on Sunday, December 22, Ukrinform reports.
“President Putin said that he wants to meet with me as soon as possible. So we have to wait for this. But we need to end that horrible, horrible war,” Trump said.
He added that“millions of soldiers” have already died in the Russo-Ukrainian war.
“Millions of soldiers have died. We've got to stop it, it's ridiculous. That war would have never happened if I was president,” Trump said.
The U.S. President-elect also claims that the events of October 7, 2023. in Israel would also not have happened if he had been president at the time.
"Our country would be so different, and the world would be so different, but it's not. So we need to make it great. We're going to do it as quickly as possible," concluded Trump.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump intends to maintain supplies of American weapons to Ukraine after he takes office.
