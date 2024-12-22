Gaza Ministry Reports 32 Deaths Amid Ongoing Israeli Aggression
12/22/2024 2:04:09 PM
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Gaza, Dec. 22 (Petra) - The Ministry
of health
in Gaza has reported that Israeli Occupation
forces carried out four massacres against families in the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours, resulting in 32 fatalities and 54 injuries.
In its daily statistical report, the ministry highlighted that numerous victims
remain trapped under rubble or stranded on the roads, with ambulance and civil defense teams unable to reach them due to the ongoing Israeli attacks.
The ministry further revealed that since the escalation began on October 7, 2023, the death toll from Israeli aggression has climbed to 45,259, with 107,627 individuals injured.
