Gaza Ministry Reports 32 Deaths Amid Ongoing Israeli Aggression


12/22/2024 2:04:09 PM

Gaza, Dec. 22 (Petra) - The Ministry of health in Gaza has reported that Israeli Occupation forces carried out four massacres against families in the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours, resulting in 32 fatalities and 54 injuries.
In its daily statistical report, the ministry highlighted that numerous victims remain trapped under rubble or stranded on the roads, with ambulance and civil defense teams unable to reach them due to the ongoing Israeli attacks.
The ministry further revealed that since the escalation began on October 7, 2023, the death toll from Israeli aggression has climbed to 45,259, with 107,627 individuals injured.

Jordan News Agency

