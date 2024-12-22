JIACC: Governance Drive Over 'Strategic' Projects' Launched To Serve Region

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 22 (Petra) - Integrity and Anti-Corruption Commission (JIACC) has embraced a governance program for strategic projects that operates as an "integrated" governance-driven e-system for the implementation of strategies and projects, its Chairman, Dr. Muhannad Hijazi, said.Hijazi added that this step is one of the achievements of JIACC's Innovation and Training Center, which seeks to integrate artificial intelligence to become a regional center that serves the region's countries.In remarks to "Petra" on the sidelines of the JIACC's celebration of the International Anti-Corruption Day Sunday, he said the center pays "remarkable" attention to youth as a "key and promising" player in society.Under this vision, Hijazi said youth will engage in disseminating the values ??of integrity, transparency, respect for the rule of law, to to build a "strong and cohesive" future of Jordan that is moving in the right direction.JIACC has previously launched an innovative incubator for youth to receive their suggestions and ideas aimed to enhancing integrity and preventing corruption, he pointed out.Furthermore, he noted the Commission has worked to demonstrate the extent of its achievements and raise public awareness on the harms of believing rumors and fabricated news.In this context, he stated the Commission will continue to counter rumor pushers and malicious complaints designed to tarnish the character, based on the provisions of the JIACC's law.Hijazi also stressed that the JIACC attaches "utmost" importance to the work of integrity officers, currently operating in 21 ministries and public institutions with economic and service activities, to monitor performance and collect evidence to detect possible violations, which contributes to reducing corruption.In 2023, outcomes of JIACC's investigative operations align with the rulings of the Kingdom's judiciary by 83%, which is the "highest" percentage in the commission's work since its inception.