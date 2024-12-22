DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Is Investigating Claims On Behalf Of Ascension Health Customers Whose Data May Have Been Compromised

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEWTOWN, Pa., Dec. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating claims regarding data privacy violations by Ascension ("Ascension"). Ascension learned of suspicious activity on or about May 8, 2024. To join this case, go HERE .

About Ascension Health

Ascension is a prominent non-profit health system in the nation and operates under Catholic principles.

What happened?

On or about May 8, 2024, Ascension detected unauthorized activity in its computer systems. Ascension initiated an investigation, which included retaining consulting cybersecurity experts and notifying the FBI. The investigation determined that between May 7 and 8, 2024, a cybercriminal accessed files containing personal information about Ascension's patients and employees. This information included names, medical records, payment details, insurance information, government identification numbers, and other personal data such as dates of birth and addresses. Approximately 6 million individuals have been affected by this data breach.

How can I protect my personal data?

If you receive a data breach notification, you must guard against possible misuse of your personal information, including identity theft and fraud, by regularly reviewing your account statements and monitoring your credit reports for suspicious or unauthorized activity. Additionally, you should consider legal options for mitigating such risks.

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies for customers whose sensitive personal and patient data may have been compromised by the Ascension data breach.

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to cases involving data breaches, our lawyers focus on class and collective litigation in cases alleging securities and investment fraud, violations of the federal antitrust laws, employee benefit plans under ERISA, wage theft and unpaid overtime, consumer fraud, and catastrophic injuries.

