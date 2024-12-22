عربي


Cold Weather Alert Cancelled - December 22, 2024


12/22/2024 12:45:35 PM

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) HAMILTON, ON – The Medical Officer of health for the City of Hamilton has cancelled the Cold Weather Alert that was initiated on December 21, 2024. Temperatures are no longer at or below minus 15 degrees Celsius or minus 20 with wind chill.

EIN Presswire

