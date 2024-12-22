GCRC CEO Mike Robinson Invited As Guest Keynote For American Cancer Research Conference 2025

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Mike Robinson, Founder Global Cannabinoid Research Center, specializes in researching our own bodies Cannabinoids and the ECS
Global Cannabinoid Research Center (GCRC) and Nanobles Corporation have merged, creating a powerhouse entity led by Mike Robinson, a Multiple Cancer Survivor
There have always been plant medicine options other than Chemotherapy and Radiation for cancer patients; Cancer Care would be safer with therapies that specifically target the Endocannabinoid System”
- Mike Robinson, CEO, Nanobles, Inc BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Mike Robinson , Founder of the Global Cannabinoid Research Center (GCRC) and a prominent researcher and advocate for the use of cannabinoid-based therapies in oncology, will deliver the Guest Keynote address at the American Virtual Conference on Cancer Research and Therapy, scheduled for March 14-15, 2025.
Under the theme "Towards a Future Free of Cancer: Breakthroughs and Beyond," this virtual forum convenes leading researchers, clinicians, and innovators to discuss groundbreaking developments in oncology. The conference seeks to accelerate advancements in cancer care and has invited the well-known Cancer Warrior, who's vocal on social media and beyond about natural or complementary treatments for Cancer.
Mike Robinson's keynote will focus on "Cannabinoids in Cancer Therapy: Exploring the Role of the Endocannabinoid System in Tumor Biology and Patient Care." A trailblazer in cannabinoid research, Robinson brings decades of expertise in exploring how cannabinoids like CBD, THC, and CBGa interact with the Endocannabinoid System (ECS) to influence Cancers and tumor progression, pain management, and overall quality of life for patients.
Mike Robinson's expertise extends beyond the therapeutic potential of cannabinoids into the intricate workings of the Endocannabinoid System (ECS) in combatting Cancer. The ECS, a critical regulator of homeostasis in the body, plays a pivotal role in suppressing tumor growth through mechanisms such as apoptosis (programmed cell death), inhibition of angiogenesis (blood vessel formation in tumors), and the modulation of immune responses.
Robinson's address will be regarding his cancer battles and how his research sheds light on how the ECS naturally works to identify and extinguish cancerous cells, leveraging its network of CB1 and CB2 receptors to trigger anti-tumor actions. "This profound understanding comes from years of R&D with plant-derived cannabinoids, such as THC, CBD, and CBGa, which can enhance or mimic these processes, offering targeted support for the body's intrinsic cancer-fighting capabilities," stated Nanobles Corporation Operations Manager David Uhalley , who is a partner in the entity that owns GCRC.
Through his work, Robinson emphasizes the synergy between endogenous (naturally occurring) cannabinoids and phytocannabinoids (plant-derived cannabinoids) in strengthening the ECS. By supplementing the body with cannabinoids found in cannabis, patients have ECS's ability to regulate cell proliferation, reduce inflammation, and manage pain associated with cancer treatments.
"Robinson's innovative insights highlight a future where integrative oncology leverages the body's natural systems and plant-based solutions to provide a comprehensive approach to cancer care; he's looking to bridge modern science with nature's remedies," Uhalley said.
The two-day event has an action-packed schedule:
Fundamental Cancer Biology and Mechanisms
Cancer Genomics and Epigenetics
Cellular and Molecular Mechanisms
Tumor Microenvironment
Cancer Metabolism and Signaling
Cancer Diagnostics and Prognostics
Liquid Biopsy and Early Detection
Imaging Technologies
Biomarker-Based Risk Stratification
AI in Cancer Care
Cancer Therapeutics and Treatment
Immunotherapy and Vaccines
Targeted Therapies
Radiation Oncology
Surgical Oncology
Cancer Epidemiology and Prevention
Cancer Risk Factors
Prevention Strategies
Population-Based Screening
Health Equity
Emerging Technologies
Computational Biology
Systems Biology
Nanotechnology
Gene Editing Technologies
Cancer-Specific Tracks
Breast and Gynecologic Oncology
Thoracic and Pulmonary Oncology
Neuro-Oncology
Pediatric Oncology
