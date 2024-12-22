Rahul Gandhi Visits 'Iconic' UP Restaurant For 'Family Lunch' Shares Photos And Food Recommendations

(MENAFN- Live Mint) leader Rahul Gandhi shared photos from a 'family lunch' on Sunday as the Winter Session of Parliament drew to a close. The Raebareli lawmaker joined several prominent members of the Gandhi family at Kwality Restaurant - sharing photos and food recommendations via Instagram.

“Family lunch at the iconic Kwality Restaurant. Try the Chole Bhature if you go,” he urged in an Instagram post.

The post - which has garnered more than 300,000 likes and comments in a matter of hours - featured a series of photos of the Gandhi family enjoying their meal.

The Leader of Opposition is slated to visit Parbhani in Maharashtra on Monday to meet the families of two people who died following violence earlier this month. According to the schedule shared by Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar, Gandhi will meet the families of Ambedkarites Somnath Suryavanshi, who died in police custody, and Vijay Wakode, who died while participating in the protest.

Parbhani witnessed violence after a glass-enclosed replica of the Constitution near Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's statue was vandalised on the evening of December 10. Meanwhile the state BJP has dubbed the upcoming visit as a“drama” by the Congress leader.

“Instead of doing such drama, focus should be on how the society can be benefited through constructive means. The BJP and the state government are committed to keep the society and all communities united,” state BJP chief and revenue minister Chandrashekar Bawankule told reporters.

NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar also held a telephonic conversation with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis about the incident on Sunday. He also visited the family of Somnath Suryawanshi - who allegedly died in judicial custody after his arrest in connection with the violence in Parbhani - on Saturday.

“I had a word with the chief minister about the places I visited yesterday. I told him that the situation was serious and asked him to take note of the issue,” he told reporters.

(With inputs from agencies)