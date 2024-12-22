Prince William Sets Aside Ongoing Feud With Meghan Markle, Prince Harry To 'Focus On Climate Crisis'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Prince William is not paying attention to the feud with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. He is focusing on the climate change crisis instead, according to a report by The Mirror citing an expert.

Both Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been disconnected from the royal family for many years now. During these troubled years, they have criticised Prince William as well. However, according to royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams, the Prince of Wales is paying attention on the ways in which he could "inspire" the next generation.

"There is, as everyone knows, a rift in the royal family, but the Sussexes, not William, were the cause of it," the report quoted Fitzwilliams. Prince William is trying to find solutions for environmental issues, he added.

"Harry and Megha have spoken about environmental matters and have not always practised what they preached. However, it is clear that William is emphasizing the purpose of the Earthshot Prize, which is to find solutions to the environmental crisis," Fitzwilliams said.

“He knows, though this is seldom referred to by those who speak out on climate change, that there is far too much preaching on this topic. William realizes that if people are constantly told what not to do, that they shouldn't fly or eat less meat, that sort of thing turns people off,” the report quoted Fitzwilliams while speaking to GB News.

The expert's opinion comes as Prince William spoke about his dreams for the future during a speech at the Tusk Conservation Awards.

“I want my children to live in a world where swallows still migrate, gorillas still live in the cloud forests of Uganda and rhinos still roam the arid rangelands of Namibia,” the Prince of Wales said.

Additionally, Prince William paid tribute to the rangers who died during work.

"The sobering Roll of Honor that we saw earlier recognises the Rangers who lost their lives and serves as a reminder of the ultimate price paid by too many on the frontline of conservation," the Prince of Wales said.