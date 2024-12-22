War Update: 117 Combat Clashes Since Day-Start

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A total of 117 combat engagements have already been reported along the frontlines since the beginning of the day, with 23 enemy recorded in the Vremivka sector.

The General Staff of Ukraine's said this in a war update published on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"Russian invaders continue to storm the positions of Ukrainian defenders. In return, the Ukrainian Defense Forces thwart enemy plans, inflicting significant losses in manpower and equipment on the aggressor. In total, 117 combat clashes have occurred since the beginning of the day," the report said.

Border settlements have suffered from indiscriminate shelling by Russia. In particular, Khrinivka, Bila Bereza, Vyntorivka, Chuikivka, and Bratenytsia were targeted by enemy artillery, while Baranivka was attacked with MLRS.

According to the General Staff, in the Kharkiv sector, the enemy conducted offensive operations near Hoptivka, Hlyboke, Vysoka Yaruha, and Starytsia. Five clashes have occurred, with one attack still ongoing.

In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy launched six assault operations near Kucherivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Bohuslavka, Zahryzove, and Nova Krystynivka. One battle is ongoing.

In the Lyman sector, the invading forces attacked Ukrainian positions 23 times near Zelenyi Hai, Novoserhiivka, Novoiehorivka, Hrekivka, Makiivka, Terny, Toretsk, Hryhorivka, and in the directions of Druzheliubivka, Dibrova, and Serebrianka. Sixteen enemy attacks are ongoing.

In the Siversk sector, the enemy attacked Ukrainian units four times outside Bilohorivka, Verkhniokamianske, and Vyimka. Three attacks are still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Ukrainian forces repelled two Russian attacks near Chasiv Yar and Stupochky. One battle is still ongoing.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy launched four attacks near Toretsk and Druzhba. Two clashes are ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the invaders made 17 attempts to push Ukrainian defenders from their positions near Sukha Balka, Promin, Lysivka, Zelene, Dachenske, Novoukrainka, Pokrovsk, Novovasylivka, Novoielyzavetivka, and Novoolenivka. Ukrainian forces are holding back the enemy's onslaught and have already repelled 13 attacks. Four clashes are still ongoing.

In the Kurakhove sector, the aggressor attacked Ukrainian forces nine times near Sontsivka, Stari Terny, Kurakhove, and Dachne. Four clashes have been completed, and five more are ongoing.

In the Vremivka sector, the invaders attacked Ukrainian positions 23 times near Novosilka, Kostiantynopolske, Yantarne, Uspenivka, Rozlyv, Rozdolne, Blahodatne, and Vremivka. Seven clashes are still ongoing.

In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy launched one attack in the direction of Novoandriivka.

In the Dnipro River sector, Ukrainian forces repelled one enemy attack.

In Russia's Kursk region, Ukrainian forces repelled ten Russian attacks during the day. Eleven more attacks are ongoing. The enemy launched approximately 300 strikes.

In other sectors, the situation remains largely unchanged, the General Staff said.