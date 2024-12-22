Indian PM Concludes Official Kuwait Visit
12/22/2024 9:06:43 AM
KUWAIT, Dec 22 (KUNA) -- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his accompanying delegation departed the country on Sunday, concluding a two-day official visit.
He was seen off at Kuwait International Airport by His Highness the Prime Minister sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, His Highness the Prime Minister's Diwan Chief Abdulaziz Al-Dakheel, Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya, Advisor at His Highness the Prime Minister's Diwan and Chief of the Mission of Honor Sheikh Dr. Basel Humoud Al-Sabah, Assistant Foreign Minister for Asia Affairs Ambassador Sameeh Hayat and Kuwaiti Ambassador to India Meshal Al-Shemali. (end)
