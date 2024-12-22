Indian PM Concludes Official Kuwait Visit

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 22 (KUNA) -- Indian Prime Narendra Modi and his accompanying delegation departed the country on Sunday, concluding a two-day official visit. He was seen off at Kuwait International Airport by the Prime Minister Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, His Highness the Prime Minister's Diwan Chief Abdulaziz Al-Dakheel, Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya, Advisor at His Highness the Prime Minister's Diwan and Chief of the Mission of Honor Sheikh Dr. Basel Humoud Al-Sabah, Assistant Foreign Minister for Asia Affairs Ambassador Sameeh Hayat and Kuwaiti Ambassador to India Meshal Al-Shemali. (end) hb

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.