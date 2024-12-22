Déjà Vu In Caracas: Maduro’S New Reform Proposal Mirrors Past Power Grabs

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Nicolás Maduro, Venezuela's authoritarian leader, unveiled new plans for a sweeping constitutional reform. He claims this move will further democratize the nation. Maduro made this announcement during an official event on Thursday, December 19.



Maduro revealed he has assembled a team of national and international advisors. This group will brainstorm ideas for the constitutional changes. He aims to empower Venezuelan through this reform. However, Maduro provided no specific details about the proposed changes.



Venezuelan law mandates that constitutional reforms must pass a popular vote. This requirement adds a layer of complexity to Maduro's plans. It remains unclear how he intends to navigate this legal hurdle.



Maduro's announcement comes as he prepares to begin his third consecutive term in 2025. His re-election in July faced accusations of fraud from opposition groups. These allegations cast a shadow over the legitimacy of his upcoming term.



This is not Maduro's first attempt at constitutional maneuvering. In 2017, he convened a Constituent Assembly. He claimed this body would bring peace amid widespread protests demanding his ouster. The assembly declared itself all-powerful but disbanded in 2020 without altering the constitution.



Experts believe the 2017 Constituent Assembly primarily served to usurp the powers of the opposition-controlled Parliament. This move effectively neutralized Maduro's political opponents.

Venezuela's current constitution dates back to 1999. It was enacted under the leadership of Hugo Chávez, Maduro's predecessor and mentor. Chávez himself amended the constitution in 2009. His change allowed for indefinite re-election, paving the way for extended rule.



Maduro's ruling party, the United Socialist Party of Venezuela, has been busy with legislative changes. The chavista-controlled Parliament recently reformed laws on communes and announced electoral law modifications. They also passed a community justice law establishing elected justices of the peace.



These moves signal a broader push to reshape Venezuela's legal and political landscape. Maduro's proposed constitutional reform appears to be the culmination of these efforts. The coming months will reveal the true scope and impact of these changes on Venezuelan society.



Déjà Vu in Caracas: Maduro's New Reform Proposal Mirrors Past Power Grabs

