India, Kuwait strengthen relations with strategic partnership

(MENAFN) On Sunday, India and Kuwait agreed to upgrade their bilateral relationship to a "strategic partnership," as stated in an official release.



Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah during his two-day visit, marking the first trip by an Indian prime minister to Kuwait in 43 years.



“The leaders reminisced about the strong historical and friendly relations between the two nations and reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing and deepening bilateral cooperation,” the Indian Ministry of External Affairs noted.



“In this regard, they decided to elevate their relationship to a ‘Strategic Partnership.’”



Prime Minister Modi also extended an invitation to the Kuwaiti Emir to visit India, the ministry added.



Additionally, the ministry revealed that Modi was awarded “The Order of Mubarak Al-Kabeer,” Kuwait’s highest national honor, during his visit.



“The bond between India and Kuwait is long-standing, marked by historical connections, strong economic ties, and rich cultural exchanges,” the ministry concluded.

