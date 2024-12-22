MPD Seeking Suspects In Theft From Vehicles Pattern

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The Metropolitan Department is asking for the community's assistances to identify suspects in numerous thefts from in the First District.

On Friday, December 20, 2024, at approximately 8:41 a.m., officers responded to the Unit block of K Street, Northeast, for reports of a vehicle being broken into. Officers discovered that suspects broke into a vehicle and stole property. CCN: 24196624

A short time later, at approximately 9:09 a.m., officers responded to the 400 block of 12th Street, Northeast, for reports of a vehicle that had been broken into. Officers discovered the two suspects broke into a vehicle, stole property, and fled in a Red Ford Explorer. CCN: 24196639

Finally, at approximately 9:37 a.m., officers responded to the 200 block of D Street, Southeast, for reports of a vehicle that had been broken into. Officers discovered that a vehicle window had been shattered at this location, but it's unknown if property was successfully obtained in this offense. CCN: 24196655

The suspects were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below.

Anyone who can identify these suspects and/or this vehicle, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

