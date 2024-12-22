Kuwait Leadership Holds Luncheon Honoring Indian Premier

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWATT, Dec 22 (KUNA) -- On behalf of the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad on Sunday held a luncheon at Bayan Palace, honoring the visiting Indian Prime Narendra Modi and his official delegation. (end) aib

