Kuwait Leadership Holds Luncheon Honoring Indian Premier
12/22/2024
KUNA
KUWATT, Dec 22 (KUNA) -- On behalf of His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the crown prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah on Sunday held a luncheon at Bayan Palace, honoring the visiting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his official delegation. (end)
