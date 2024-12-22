عربي


Kuwait Leadership Holds Luncheon Honoring Indian Premier

12/22/2024 7:06:44 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWATT, Dec 22 (KUNA) -- On behalf of His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the crown prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah on Sunday held a luncheon at Bayan Palace, honoring the visiting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his official delegation. (end)
