Oil prices drop after Fed’s signal of more cautious approach to interest rate cuts

(MENAFN) Oil prices dropped on Friday following the US Federal Reserve’s signal of a more cautious approach to interest rate cuts next year, combined with the strength of the US dollar. The international oil benchmark, crude, fell by 0.15 percent, reaching USD72.10 per barrel at 11:09 a.m. local time (0809 GMT), down from the previous session's close of USD72.21. US benchmark West Texas Intermediate also declined by 0.26 percent, trading at USD68.87 per barrel, compared to the prior session's closing price of USD69.05.



At its recent meeting, the Federal Reserve indicated that it would adopt a more gradual and cautious approach to interest rate cuts, with future adjustments to depend on incoming economic data. This cautious stance has boosted demand for the US dollar, as the market anticipates a slower pace of policy rate reductions. The dollar's strength has been further supported by expectations that President-elect Donald Trump’s promised tax cuts, immigration restrictions, and import tariffs could contribute to inflation in the US.



The US dollar index surged to its highest level in two years on Friday, reaching 108.125, and its strength is expected to reduce demand for oil by making it more expensive for foreign buyers. Additionally, concerns about weakening demand in China, the world’s largest oil importer, continue to pressure oil prices. There are growing fears that China’s planned incentives package may fall short of revitalizing its economy, alongside expectations of gradually declining demand from the world’s second-largest oil consumer.



These combined factors—cautious US monetary policy, a stronger dollar, and concerns about demand in China—have contributed to the ongoing decline in oil prices, with market participants closely monitoring these developments.

