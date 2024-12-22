عربي


Training Week Promotes Media Literacy In Azerbaijan's Ismayilli And Gabala

12/22/2024 6:07:37 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The“Media Literacy” week, jointly organized by the Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Youth Foundation, featured training sessions for approximately 60 young participants in Ismayilli and Gabala, Azernews reports.

Hosted at the Regional Development and Career Centers, the sessions focused on equipping attendees with critical media skills. Aynur Zeynalli, a representative from the Agency's Media Support Projects and Strategic Planning Department, provided insights into recognizing credible sources, adopting an analytical approach to media content, and identifying false information effectively.

The program concluded with a test on“Media Literacy,” where the top performers were recognized and awarded.

AzerNews

