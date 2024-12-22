Training Week Promotes Media Literacy In Azerbaijan's Ismayilli And Gabala
The“Media Literacy” week, jointly organized by the Media
Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Youth
Foundation, featured training sessions for approximately 60 young
participants in Ismayilli and Gabala, Azernews
reports.
Hosted at the Regional Development and Career Centers, the
sessions focused on equipping attendees with critical media skills.
Aynur Zeynalli, a representative from the Agency's Media Support
Projects and Strategic Planning Department, provided insights into
recognizing credible sources, adopting an analytical approach to
media content, and identifying false information effectively.
The program concluded with a test on“Media Literacy,” where the
top performers were recognized and awarded.
